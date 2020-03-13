Xavier Rhodes released by Vikings

NFL teams in need of cornerback help can now look in the direction of a three-time Pro Bowler.

The Minnesota Vikings released cornerback Xavier Rhodes on Friday, which will save them roughly $8 million for 2020. The team is also releasing defensive lineman Linval Joseph.

The prospect of Rhodes being cut would have been far-fetched even a year ago. He’s a former All-Pro who was regarded as one of the league’s best shutdown corners, but his play took a serious nosedive in 2019. That made the 29-year-old and his hefty contract expendable.

The Vikings did say that they would remain in communication with Rhodes during free agency, indicating that they could have interest in bringing him back on a cheaper deal.

Rhodes admitted at times in 2019 he was having a bad season. This will probably motivate him for 2020, but he might have to take a shorter prove-it deal to demonstrate that he can still play corner at a high level.