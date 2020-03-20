XFL officially cancels rest of season due to coronavirus pandemic

It was inevitable that the coronavirus pandemic would prematurely end a sports league’s season, and now we have the first.

The XFL announced Friday that the remainder of its inaugural season is canceled. Only five of the scheduled ten weeks were played, and the playoffs will not happen at any point either.

This could be a massive blow to a league that was already facing questions of long-term survival. The XFL brought us some interesting rule changes and unique content in the NFL offseason, but attendances had started to fall even before the suspension and cancellation of the league.

The league vows to play a full season in 2021 in its statement. We will see if that’s possible.