XFL planning to return in spring 2023

The XFL tried to revive the league last year, nearly 20 years after its 1-and-done season in 2001. The COVID-19 pandemic put an early end to that season and led the league to file for bankruptcy. But that doesn’t mean the XFL will never return.

The XFL brand and some of its assets were purchased out of bankruptcy with an obvious eye on a second revival. The league was in talks with the CFL, but those fell apart. However, the XFL provided a timeline for the league’s return.

“While our discussions with the CFL did not ultimately lead to a collaboration, the effort reinforced our belief and commitment to developing the XFL for international spring football. We look forward to seeing everyone for kickoff in spring of 2023.”

The XFL and AAF both tried to launch spring football leagues the last two years. Both ended up filing for bankruptcy in their first year of operation, though the XFL had the pandemic to blame.

Will the XFL finally be able to solve the conquest of spring football? They’re going to give it a shot in a few years.