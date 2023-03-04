XFL reinstates player accused of leaking plays to opponent

The XFL’s Orlando Guardians cut quarterback Quenten Dormady on Friday after reports surfaced that he had given opponents plays from the team’s playbook. An investigation was subsequently launched.

However, mere hours after Dormady was cut, he reappeared on the team’s roster page under the “reserve list.” The XFL later released a statement on the situation.

“The league is actively reviewing a personnel issue regarding a player on the Orlando Guardians who was released from the team yesterday afternoon,” the statement read.

“Additional information on the situation was brought to the attention of the league overnight, and the league has reinstated the player while it conducts a formal investigation into the issue. The situation is under review, and we will share more details regarding the findings as appropriate.”

Although the statement did not name Dormady, it came after FOX News Digital sent an inquiry about the quarterback. The fact that Dormady was added back to Orlando’s roster page also leads one to believe the statement was specific to him.

In two games this season, Dormady has completed 12 of his 18 pass attempts for 142 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Guardians are 0-2 and will visit the Arlington Renegades on Sunday.