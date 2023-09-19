XFL, USFL in advanced talks about a merger

The XFL and USFL are in advanced talks about a merger, according to a report.

Tim Baysinger, Dan Primack and Sara Fischer published a report for Axios on Tuesday in which they said the two spring leagues were in talks about the merger. One report says that the XFL initiated the merger talks.

Developing: Per source, hearing that it was Redbird Capital – on the XFL's side of things – who originally initiated internal discussions with the USFL. Something to take into consideration regarding a potential #USFL & #XFL merger. — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) September 19, 2023

The XFL lost around $60 million in its first season under new ownership. By combining, they may feel like they can share expenses, improve TV visibility, and boost ratings.

The XFL originally was launched by Vince McMahon in 2001 but lasted one season. He revived the league for 2020, but it shut down midseason due to the pandemic. Dwayne The Rock Johnson, his business partner, and RedBird Capital bought the XFL and its assets out of bankruptcy and relaunched the league earlier this year.

The USFL ran for three seasons in the early 1980s and then ceased business in 1985. The league is owned by FOX and relaunched last year.

A combined spring league would have the benefit of not splitting fans’ attention, while also perhaps generating an improved TV deal. The USFL is broadcast by FOX channels, while the XFL had a deal through Disney.