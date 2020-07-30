 Skip to main content
Yannick Ngakoue officially begins holdout from Jaguars camp

July 30, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Yannick Ngakoue appears to have begun his holdout with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Thursday, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone confirmed that Ngakoue has not reported for training camp. He is the only member of the team who has not shown up to the facility.

Ngakoue has made it clear that he wants out of Jacksonville, and his representatives have been pursuing trade possibilities. The Jaguars appear to have placed a high asking price on the star pass-rusher that teams are unwilling to meet. A recent report indicated the Jags turned down one trade for Nagkoue that would have landed them a Pro Bowl player.

Nagkakoue is set to make $17.8 million under the franchise tag in 2020. He got into a heated Twitter exchange with a Jags executive back in April over what he perceives to be the team essentially keeping him in limbo. The team said at the time that no one really wanted to trade for Ngakoue, but there seems to be plenty of interest.

Still only 25, Ngakoue has averaged more than nine sacks per season since the Jaguars drafted him in 2016.

