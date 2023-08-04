 Skip to main content
Big defensive free agent signs with NFC team

August 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Yannick Ngakoue smiles

May 22, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) takes a break during organized team activities at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest defensive free agent on the market has found a new home.

Yannick Ngakoue is signing a 1-year deal with the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the deal is for $10.5 million with $10 million guaranteed.

Ngakoue played 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season. He had 29 tackles and 9.5 sacks before being placed on injured reserve due to throat surgery.

The 2017 Pro Bowl defensive end remains a top edge rusher, which was a position of need for the Bears. Chicago was last in the NFL last season with just 20 sacks in 17 games.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus had said in June that the Bears were looking to add an EDGE rusher via free agency, so it’s not too surprising that Chicago invested in Ngakoue. The 28-year-old has 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons and should be able to help the Bears create some pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

