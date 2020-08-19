Report: Jets trying to trade for Yannick Ngakoue

Yannick Ngakoue’s long wait to leave the Jacksonville Jaguars may be coming to an end soon.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the Jaguars are “extremely close” to trading Ngakoue, and a deal could happen within the next 24 hours. In a later tweet, Lombardi stated that the New York Jets are the team pushing for a deal.

According to NFL sources, Jacksonville is extremely close to trading Yannick Ngakoue today or tomorrow, have a firm offer in place–(hearing a two). looks like this holdout will be over soon and Jacksonville will get more picks for their tanking…. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 19, 2020

Okay, so this one is real, hearing the team deeply involved is the NY Jets…..that's not fake news. does it happen? not sure, but they are trying. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 19, 2020

The Jaguars franchise tagged Ngakoue, but he has refused to play for the organization and did not report to camp. For much of the offseason, reports indicated that the Jaguars were steadfastly opposed to trading him. In fact, they reportedly turned down the chance to get a Pro Bowl player for him. Ngakoue’s decision to skip camp may have ultimately been the last straw to convince Jacksonville that there’s no mending fences here.

Ngakoue has been a standout pass rusher for Jacksonville in his first four NFL seasons. The 25-year-old collected eight sacks last year, and has 37.5 already in his young career.