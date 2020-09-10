Zach Ertz opens up about ‘frustrating’ contract talks with Eagles

Contract negotiations between Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles broke down recently, and the star tight end is not hiding the fact that he is irritated with the way things have gone.

Ertz told reporters on Thursday that his contract talks with the Eagles have been “frustrating.” He said he wants to remain in Philly but isn’t sure if the team feels the same way.

#Eagles TE Zach Ertz on his contract situation after negotiations were put on hold last week: "It's been frustrating at times. It's been difficult." I want to be here. I don't know if that feeling is mutual. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 10, 2020

It’s understandable that Ertz wants a new deal after seeing how much money George Kittle and Travis Kelce got from their respective teams. However, Ertz still has two years remaining on the five-year, $42.5 million deal he signed with the Eagles back in 2016. Even if they want to keep him, there is no real rush to get an extension done.

Ertz and the Eagles appeared to be headed toward a new deal prior to the start of the season, but talks hit a snag when the team reportedly reduced its offer.

Ertz has only has one season with 1,000-plus yards receiving, but he has averaged well over 800 yards every year since 2015. Unlike the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles have another productive young tight end on their roster in Dallas Goedert. The 25-year-old caught 58 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns last season. His emergence is likely one of the main reasons Philly wants to slow-play negotiations with Ertz.