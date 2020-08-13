George Kittle reportedly signs record contract with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a contract extension with star tight end George Kittle, and as expected it is a big one.

Kittle will sign a five-year, $75 million extension with the Niners, according to Ian Rapoport and Michael Silver of NFL Network. Pardon My Take also provided some details of the agreement.

George (Greg) Kittle has agreed in principal to terms with the 49ers to a 5 year extension. 75 million total, 40 million guaranteed for injury and 30 million guaranteed at signing. It is unclear how much money George will be giving his favorite podcasters. Please credit — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 13, 2020

It was a foregone conclusion that Kittle would eventually become the highest-paid tight end in NFL history, but his $15 million salary shatters the previous mark and pays him more like a wide receiver. Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper were previously the highest-paid tight ends in the league, and they make around $10 million each. Travis Kelce gets $9 million per year from the Kansas City Chiefs.

There had been reports not long ago that Kittle and the 49ers were not on the same page, but it sounds like they found a solid middle ground. Kittle wanted to be paid like a wide receiver, and his new salary essentially splits the difference between the top tight ends and top wide receivers in the NFL. The $15 million per year places Kittle in line with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who ranks 11th in the NFL in receiver salaries.

Kittle had 1,053 receiving yards and five touchdowns last year, which was the second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season for the 26-year-old.