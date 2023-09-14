Zach Wilson shares his simple strategy for replacing Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is keeping it simple as he tries to fill the shoes of Aaron Rodgers following Rodgers’ season-ending injury.

Wilson addressed the media on Thursday and admitted that he was simply trying to emulate Rodgers as much as possible as he prepares to take over for the remainder of the season.

“I feel like I’ve been trying to copy every little thing he’s doing, from his footwork to the coaching tips he has given us,” Wilson said Thursday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He’s done an amazing job, more than we could ask for as quarterbacks.”

Wilson could presumably do worse than try to do what Rodgers does. Admittedly, that is much easier said than done. The quarterback has been able to watch Rodgers prepare during preseason, and it seems to have done him plenty of good, but that does not automatically guarantee success.

Wilson went 14-for-21 for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a comeback win Monday against the Buffalo Bills. He did seem to grow in confidence as the game went on, which may bode well.