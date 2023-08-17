Zach Wilson draws huge praise from Robert Saleh

The New York Jets brought in Aaron Rodgers largely because Zach Wilson could not get it done at the quarterback position in 2022. However, the Jets continue to indicate they are not giving up on Wilson’s NFL future.

Jets coach Robert Saleh effusively praised Wilson’s progress and growth during the preseason following his demotion to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Saleh also predicted that Wilson would stick around the NFL “for a long time.”

Robert Saleh just gave lengthy praise of QB2 Zach Wilson’s recent growth and approach. “He’s gonna be in this league for a long time,” Saleh added of Wilson, knocking on the wooden podium as he said it. pic.twitter.com/fnPWnEoyt4 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 17, 2023

The Jets opted against trading Wilson even after acquiring Rodgers, suggesting they still envision some sort of future for him. His efforts in preseason only appear to have reinforced that thinking.

Wilson was the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but lost his job after managing just 1,688 passing yards in nine starts for the Jets in 2022. Rodgers’ influence seems to be helping him, though his future with the Jets is far from certain.