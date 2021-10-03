Is Zach Wilson going to get cursed headline from New York newspaper?

The New York media is known for hyping people up and then tearing them down. Will the same fate await Zach Wilson? That is what some are wondering.

Wilson on Sunday led his New York Jets to their first win of the season. The win was the rookie quarterback’s first career NFL victory and also by far his best game yet.

Wilson went 21/34 for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his team’s 27-24 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.

Some joked that the New York Daily News might repeat history with a newspaper cover saying “A Star is Born” regarding Wilson.

If the Daily News had any sense of humor, they would do it https://t.co/1aidkmC0FI pic.twitter.com/pggv3nIZqa — KFC (@KFCBarstool) October 3, 2021

The joke is that the Daily News used that same headline for the team’s two previous high quarterback draft picks — Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith. Neither QB worked out for them.

A similar headline for Wilson could be a curse.

We’re just wondering how they missed that headline opportunity for Sam Darnold.