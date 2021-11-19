Zach Wilson has funny response to Twitter post mocking him

Zach Wilson had a funny response on Twitter to a post that mocked him.

A video of a young kid training at the quarterback position went viral. Despite his small stature, the youth looked amazing in the video and left many impressed.

Someone turned it into a joke by captioning the video with a jab at Wilson, the New York Jets rookie quarterback who has boyish looks and a small figure.

“Zach Wilson’s rehab appears to be ahead of schedule,” the person joked.

Wilson didn’t mind being teased and played along.

The Jets quarterback wrote in response “feeling good!”

That was a nice way for him to get in on the joke and show he has a sense of humor.

Wilson, 22, has been out with a knee injury. He has struggled so far in his rookie season, throwing just four touchdowns and nine interceptions in six games. But like the person joked, his rehab is looking good!

Photo: Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports