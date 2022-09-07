Jets reveal when Zach Wilson could return from knee injury

The New York Jets will begin their 2022 season without Zach Wilson, and we now have a better idea of when the second-year quarterback could return.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that Joe Flacco will start against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Saleh also gave a timeline for Wilson’s return, saying the former BYU star will not play before Week 4.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson won't be ready to play until at least Week 4 against Pittsburgh, coach Robert Saleh told reporters. So it's setting up to be Joe Flacco not only against the #Ravens, but the #Browns and #Bengals too. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2022

Wilson injured his knee during New York’s first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Tests revealed that he suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and was not initially ruled out for Week 1, but it is no surprise the Jets are taking it slow.

With Wilson out, the 37-year-old Flacco will have an opportunity to start against his former team.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, struggled as a rookie. He threw 9 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions in 13 games. The Jets are hoping for much better play from him in his second season.