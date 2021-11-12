Zach Wilson responds to Mike White getting Jets QB nod

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t sweating the fact that, at least for now, he’s not the team’s starter.

The Jets confirmed Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday against Buffalo, citing the fact that Wilson’s sprained right knee is not fully healthy. Still, it’s hard to see it as anything but a demotion for Wilson, with White becoming a fan favorite after replacing the injured rookie.

Wilson still sounded confident about his future on Thursday, adding that he never expected this to be smooth sailing.

“No, definitely not, and the reason is I’ve played only five games,” Wilson said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini, when asked if the quarterback uncertainty worried him. “I just got here. I’m supposed to be a senior in college right now. You have to understand, it’s going to be hard. I’m not making excuses, but that’s where growth comes from.

“I definitely didn’t come here thinking this would be the greatest thing ever and we’re going to go undefeated. I knew it was going to be tough and that’s part of the process. That’s what makes football so fun. My time is going to come.”

That’s a solid and mature response from Wilson, who has struggled so far as a rookie. The contrast was particularly striking when White made his starting debut and performed at a very high level.

For what it’s worth, Wilson appears to be a big fan of White. There’s no doubt this is a lot of adversity for the rookie quarterback, but he’s handling it well. It helps that the Jets made him the No. 2 overall pick, and they’re still very invested in his long-term development.