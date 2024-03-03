Report links 2 teams to potential Zach Wilson trade

The New York Jets have given quarterback Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade, and two teams have been named as potential landing spots for the former No. 2 overall pick.

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are among potential landing spots for Wilson, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Both teams are expected to be in the market for a backup quarterback, and Wilson is said to be looking for the chance to work under a skilled offensive head coach in a bid to revive his career. Both Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay would certainly fit that bill.

Wilson has shown little in three seasons to lead teams to believe that he could be a starting quarterback, but someone is usually willing to take a flier on someone drafted that high. The Jets simply cannot expect to get much for him, but that will suit the Niners and Rams.

Wilson has appeared in 34 games over three seasons with the Jets. He has completed 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. His next team would not be asking him to start unless something goes very wrong with their starter.