Zack Martin officially holds out from Cowboys training camp

Zack Martin has officially held out from Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Martin did not report to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, Calif. on Tuesday.

Cowboys RG Zack Martin is officially holding out from training camp in Oxnard. He did not report today, person familiar with situation said. Martin, arguably the NFL's best offensive lineman, is being paid about $7M less in 2023 than other top guards in league. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 25, 2023

Martin is unhappy with his contract, and reports last week suggested that he was likely to hold out.

Martin is set to make a little over $13 million this season. He restructured his contract in March to help the Cowboys clear salary cap space. He reportedly is frustrated that the team has not shown a willingness to give him a raise. The top other guards in the league make around $20 million per year.

Though he is holding out, the Cowboys may not be too concerned about Martin potentially missing training camp time.

This largely goes without saying but is worth saying once now: Zack Martin won't need much of training camp to be ready for the Sept. 10 opener at Giants. Some philosophical differences with adjusted scheme, new O-line coach Mike Solari. But Martin has handle on them. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 25, 2023

Martin was drafted by the Cowboys No. 16 overall in 2014 (a player they took instead of Johnny Manziel). He has played a full regular season in six of his nine NFL seasons. He has been an All-Pro six times.