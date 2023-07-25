 Skip to main content
Zack Martin officially holds out from Cowboys training camp

July 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Dec 23, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin (70) on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Martin has officially held out from Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Martin did not report to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, Calif. on Tuesday.

Martin is unhappy with his contract, and reports last week suggested that he was likely to hold out.

Martin is set to make a little over $13 million this season. He restructured his contract in March to help the Cowboys clear salary cap space. He reportedly is frustrated that the team has not shown a willingness to give him a raise. The top other guards in the league make around $20 million per year.

Though he is holding out, the Cowboys may not be too concerned about Martin potentially missing training camp time.

Martin was drafted by the Cowboys No. 16 overall in 2014 (a player they took instead of Johnny Manziel). He has played a full regular season in six of his nine NFL seasons. He has been an All-Pro six times.

