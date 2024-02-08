Report: Zay Flowers being investigated for alleged domestic assault

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is being investigated by police over allegations of domestic assault, according to a report.

While few details were available, Baltimore County Police acknowledged via Justin Fenton, Tim Prudente, and Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner that they had been made aware of an alleged assault involving Flowers in the Owings Mills area on Jan. 21. A police department in Acton, Mass. is also involved in the investigation.

Flowers has not been charged with any crime, and the Ravens acknowledged they were aware of the report. The alleged incident took place one week before the AFC Championship, which Flowers played in despite the allegation and struggled mightily.

The Ravens selected Flowers No. 22 overall in last year’s draft, and the Boston College product impressed on the field as a rookie. He led the team with 858 receiving yards and also caught five touchdown passes.