Adam Hadwin had to make some rental repairs before his Masters tee time

Adam Hadwin’s Masters day three got off to a rather inauspicious start on Saturday thanks to some issues with his rental home in Augusta.

Hadwin’s wife Jessica posted a picture of Hadwin early Saturday as he got to work trying to fix an issue with the kitchen sink of his rental. She amusingly noted that he had a noon tee time, but “need(ed) to check out the structural integrity of the rental’s kitchen sink first.”

When you’ve got a masters tee time at noon, but need to check out the structural integrity of the rental’s kitchen sink first. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/SXwLEwvkOw — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) April 13, 2024

Hilariously, Jessica noted in a subsequent post that there was no actual issue with the sink; it was simply motion-activated.

In all serious tho, after tinkering around under there, going out to check the water line, and finally calling the owners, we realized it’s a touch/wave your hand in front of it sink pic.twitter.com/dUWYdTpiuZ — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) April 13, 2024

The handiwork was not a precursor to a good third round. Hadwin posted a 10-over 82 that took him out of the running, leaving the Canadian well off the pace.

Saturday probably will not go down as one of Hadwin’s finest days, but one could certainly argue that he has had worse in the last year.