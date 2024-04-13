 Skip to main content
Adam Hadwin had to make some rental repairs before his Masters tee time

April 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Adam Hadwin after a swing

Mar 3, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Adam Hadwin hits his tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin’s Masters day three got off to a rather inauspicious start on Saturday thanks to some issues with his rental home in Augusta.

Hadwin’s wife Jessica posted a picture of Hadwin early Saturday as he got to work trying to fix an issue with the kitchen sink of his rental. She amusingly noted that he had a noon tee time, but “need(ed) to check out the structural integrity of the rental’s kitchen sink first.”

Hilariously, Jessica noted in a subsequent post that there was no actual issue with the sink; it was simply motion-activated.

The handiwork was not a precursor to a good third round. Hadwin posted a 10-over 82 that took him out of the running, leaving the Canadian well off the pace.

Saturday probably will not go down as one of Hadwin’s finest days, but one could certainly argue that he has had worse in the last year.

Article Tags

2024 MastersAdam Hadwin
