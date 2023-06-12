 Skip to main content
Golfer Adam Hadwin gets absolutely destroyed by security guard

June 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Adam Hadwin gets tackled

Golfer Adam Hadwin got completely destroyed by a security guard while trying to celebrate countryman Nick Taylor’s win at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

Taylor won the Canadian Open with a ridiculous 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole (video here).

Hadwin, who is friends with Taylor, went over to the green to go celebrate with his buddy. A video showed Hadwin running up to spray Taylor with a bottle of champagne only to get tackled hard by a security guard who confused him for a member of the gallery.

Take a look at the video:

Unreal. You have to respect the security guard for being on his toes like that. He wasn’t about to let anyone get past him.

Tyrell Hatton, who finished tied for third, shared his reaction via Twitter.

“Gutted for Tommy but what a way to win your national open! Mad scenes! Praying for Adam Hadwin, what a tackle,” Hatton wrote.

Hadwin finished tied for 12th at 11-under par, so at least he had a good showing to numb the bruises from the tackle. That was vicious.

