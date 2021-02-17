Adam Sandler, Shooter McGavin trade great videos on ‘Happy Gilmore’ anniversary

Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald traded great videos on Tuesday, which marked the 25th anniversary of “Happy Gilmore.”

The movie, which was released on Feb. 16, 1996, was an instant hit and is regarded as one of Sandler’s best movies.

To celebrate the film’s anniversary, Sandler published a video on social media showing him doing his Happy Gilmore golf swing.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

McDonald, who played the movie’s villain, Shooter McGavin, responded with this video.

Even Ben Stiller, who played the orderly in the nursing home, got in on the fun.

That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her “golden years”. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 16, 2021

Luckily the ball is not still too good for its home.

Thanks for the laughs and the fun, guys. 25 years later, the movie is still a hit.