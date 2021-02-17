 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, February 16, 2021

Adam Sandler, Shooter McGavin trade great videos on ‘Happy Gilmore’ anniversary

February 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Adam Sandler Happy Gilmore

Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald traded great videos on Tuesday, which marked the 25th anniversary of “Happy Gilmore.”

The movie, which was released on Feb. 16, 1996, was an instant hit and is regarded as one of Sandler’s best movies.

To celebrate the film’s anniversary, Sandler published a video on social media showing him doing his Happy Gilmore golf swing.

McDonald, who played the movie’s villain, Shooter McGavin, responded with this video.

Even Ben Stiller, who played the orderly in the nursing home, got in on the fun.

Luckily the ball is not still too good for its home.

Thanks for the laughs and the fun, guys. 25 years later, the movie is still a hit.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus