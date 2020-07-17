Brandel Chamblee defends Bryson DeChambeau against PED speculation

Bryson DeChambeau’s newfound power on his drives has been the talk of golf this year, and his performance, along with his changed physique, has led to rumors about possible PED use. But Brandel Chamblee is not buying any of that.

DeChambeau, who failed to make the cut at the Memorial Tournament thanks to a horrific 15th hole, is first on the PGA Tour in distance, averaging 323 yards per drive. He’s put on about 20 pounds over the past few months thanks to a new diet and workout regimen. He won the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago and had been on a hot streak until missing the cut this week.

As for his big drives, Chamblee believes PEDs have nothing to do with it, and that DeChambeau deserves praise.

“Yes, power comes along every now and then that makes you shake your head. But it is very difficult to hit it long with any degree of accuracy. And that’s where, in my opinion, he’s not getting the respect or recognition, in that facet, that he deserves,” Chamblee said on the Golf Channel after Friday’s play at the Memorial.

Asked whether he really thinks DeChambeau is getting recognition, Chamblee responded.

“He is getting recognition, but it is — one, always veiled, because there’s a lot of people that think that he is taking PEDs. It’s everywhere on social media. I must get 50 of those messages a day. Believe me, the PGA Tour is testing,” said Chamblee.

“Besides that, if he actually did do this, and it came out that he was, which I not for one second believe that he did, it would ruin his life, it would ruin his reputation. You’re talking about a guy that lives for this game of golf; he doesn’t do anything else but play and practice. And when you follow Bryson DeChambeau’s career, there is a strong sense of character, and a strong sense of respect for the traditions of the game. So there’s not one chance that he’s taking the PEDs.

“But beyond that, people are saying he’s hitting it nine miles because of the weight gain. He’s not getting enough respect, in my view, for hitting the ball far and straight. Because that’s the hardest thing to do in the game of golf.”

In addition to Chamblee seeing the accusations, DeChambeau has too.

Back in June, he responded to an Instagram commenter who suggested he was on PEDs, saying that his work ethic shouldn’t be discounted.

no PEDs, says Bryson, or he’d be way bigger! which I admit is an intriguing possibility pic.twitter.com/eo9wxbU0Bt — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) June 13, 2020

The 26-year-old from Modesto, Calif. has heard the noise and is dismissing it.

He has six PGA Tour wins and is still searching for his top-10 finish at a major.