Brooks Koepka drops F-bomb in interview after missing Masters cut

Brooks Koepka was not at all happy after missing the cut on Friday at the Masters, and he made that clear.

The 30-year-old golfer shot five over through the first two rounds and missed the cut at Augusta National by two strokes. Koepka worked hard to return from knee surgery in time to play in the event, which made the outcome even more frustrating.

He was asked how disappointed he was to miss the cut and did not hold back.

“How f—ing disappointed do you think I am?” Koepka responded. “I worked my a– off just to get here. And then to play like this is pretty disappointing.”

Koepka is known for his raw honesty (as seen in this previous interview), so it’s not too surprising to hear him make those remarks. And the question wasn’t exactly a brainteaser, either. It was just a reporter likely looking for some sort of comment for a story.

You can see the video below: