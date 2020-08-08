Brooks Koepka seems to think he has the edge for final round of PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka has some work to do to make up ground during the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, but he is confident in his abilities.

Koepka shot a 1-under 69 during his third round of the tournament Saturday, putting him seven under for the tournament and two behind Dustin Johnson, who leads the field.

Koepka has won the PGA Championship two years in a row and is seeking his fifth major. He thinks his experience will give him an edge over those who are ahead of him.

“I just need a solid round. A lot of the guys on the leaderboard I don’t think have won,” Koepka said in a press conference Saturday. “I guess (Dustin Johnson’s) only won one. I don’t know the other guys that are up there, but a lot of experience is what I can bring to it. I’ve been in this position quite a few times over the last couple years. Just play well.”

Koepka is correct. Johnson has won one major — the US Open in 2016. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Champ and Collin Morikawa are the other golfers ahead of Koepka, while Paul Casey is tied with Brooks entering the final round. None of them have won majors. None of them should be discounted, especially with how well Morikawa has played lately, but Koepka should have an experience edge, just like he said.