Brooks Koepka to face Dave Portnoy lefthanded in golf charity match

Brooks Koepka is chasing after that $40 million PGA popularity bonus pool.

Koepka and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy agreed on Twitter Thursday to play a match for charity. Koepka is one of the top golfers in the world, which would make a match against Portnoy unfair. So Koepka, who golfs righthanded, is going to play lefthanded to even things out.

The two are putting $250,000 on the line. Koepka will donate to the Barstool Fund if he loses, while Portnoy will donate to Koepka’s charity fund if Brooks wins.

There is one other note. Barstool Sports personalities Big Cat and PFT, who co-host the “Pardon My Take” podcast, will caddie for Koepka, who is a regular guest on their show.

The PGA Tour this year began a $40 million bonus program to reward its 10 most popular golfers based on various metrics. Participating in a charity match with Portnoy, a popular social media figure, should help Koepka’s metrics.