Brooks Koepka to face Dave Portnoy lefthanded in golf charity match
Brooks Koepka is chasing after that $40 million PGA popularity bonus pool.
Koepka and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy agreed on Twitter Thursday to play a match for charity. Koepka is one of the top golfers in the world, which would make a match against Portnoy unfair. So Koepka, who golfs righthanded, is going to play lefthanded to even things out.
I could beat you lefty https://t.co/ruQpsQdTqm pic.twitter.com/9QIMWuAbx7
— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) April 22, 2021
The two are putting $250,000 on the line. Koepka will donate to the Barstool Fund if he loses, while Portnoy will donate to Koepka’s charity fund if Brooks wins.
Alright bud 250k to @bkcharityfund or @BarstoolFund if you somehow win. Date TBD. @BarstoolBigCat & @PFTCommenter on my bag. https://t.co/NSm7VLJPoT
— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) April 22, 2021
There is one other note. Barstool Sports personalities Big Cat and PFT, who co-host the “Pardon My Take” podcast, will caddie for Koepka, who is a regular guest on their show.
The PGA Tour this year began a $40 million bonus program to reward its 10 most popular golfers based on various metrics. Participating in a charity match with Portnoy, a popular social media figure, should help Koepka’s metrics.