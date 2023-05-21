Brooks Koepka had great message for Mike Block

Brooks Koepka had a great message for Mike Block after winning the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Koepka shot a 3-under 67 in the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club to finish 9-under for the tournament. He won the PGA Championship for the third time in his career, giving him five total majors.

As he was clearing off the course following his par putt on 18 to secure his win, Koepka received congratulations from numerous people. He also saw Block, who had just completed his final round to finish tied for 15th.

Koepka had a humorous but fitting message for Block.

“I heard you’re buying drinks,” Koepka told the club pro.

Brooks Koepka to Michael Block: "I hear you're buying drinks." The two champs of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/1NBzX7azGm — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 21, 2023

Koepka won the big purse at the PGA Championship, but Block also came up in a big way. Block will take home around $300,000 for his tied for 15th finish. That is more than he has ever made in one golf tournament by four times his previous high amount of $75,000.

Koepka will be taking home $3.15 million, so he can definitely afford to buy drinks for everybody. But Block should be leading the party given his dream week. He also might owe everyone drinks to thanks to the hole-in-one he had.