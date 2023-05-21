Michael Block has amazing reaction after hitting hole-in-one

Michael Block’s incredible run at the PGA Championship was punctuated by a hole-in-one on Sunday.

Block aced the par-3, 151-yard 15th during the final round at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York. The 46-year-old club pro reacted with total astonishment.

What a shot and what an unbelievable reaction. Imagine making the cut at the PGA Championship as a club pro, being in contention, being paired with Rory McIlroy, and then hitting a hole-in-one on the back-9 during the final round.

This has been a total dream week for Block.

He shot a 1-over 71 in the final round on Sunday. That followed three straight days where he shot an even-par 70.

Block was in a three-way tie for 15th at the time he finished his round. That would deliver him more than a $200,000 payout, which isn’t bad for a guy whose previous high golf paycheck was $75,000.

With his par on 18, Block also secured a spot in next year’s PGA Championship. Maybe he’ll go head to the pub again to celebrate.