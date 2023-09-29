Brooks Koepka takes big shot at Jon Rahm after Ryder Cup match

The first day of the 2023 Ryder Cup did not feature many exciting moments for the United States, but Brooks Koepka has managed to crank up the drama heading into the weekend.

Team USA did not win a single one of Friday’s eight matches against Europe at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. The U.S. tied three of the matches, which means Europe has a commanding 6.5-1.5 lead heading into Saturday. Had it not been for some ridiculously clutch shots from Jon Rahm down the stretch, Team USA would be in better shape.

Brooks Koepka and four-ball partner Scottie Scheffler led by 1 over Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard heading into the 16th hole. It looked like Koepka and Scheffler were going to take a comfortable 2-hole lead with just 2 holes remaining, but Rahm holed an incredible chip to square the match. Scheffler and Rahm then regained the lead when Scheffler made a birdie at 17.

Both Scheffler and Koepka had birdie putts on 18, and it looked like they would only need one to drop to secure the match. Rahm once again had other plans, as the Spaniard drained a long eagle putt to halve the match.

Following the tie, Koepka was asked what his emotions were when Rahm made a second birdie in two holes to take a half-point away from Team USA. Koepka responded with a big shot at Rahm.

“I mean, I think me and Scottie birdied, what did we say, 14, we birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and then lost by two. So yeah. I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did,” Rahm said, via Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek. “But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we’re adults. We move on.”

It is unclear what exactly Koepka was referring to, but Rahm is known for having a bit of a temper on the course. Jourdan speculates that Koepka may have been taking a swipe at Rahm over the way Rahm hit a sign with his club in frustration at the U.S. Open earlier this year.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald downplayed Koepka’s remark.

“Jon was a big support system for Nicolai today, and to hit a big drive down 18 and hit it on the front of the green and make an eagle for a halve, that’s a lot of passion,” Donald said. “Jon is a passionate person, but I didn’t see him acting any other way.”

Koepka is no stranger to drama a the Ryder Cup. The five-time major champion even had issues with one of his own teammates years ago.

The U.S. obviously needs a spark after getting steamrolled on day one, so perhaps Koepka thought his comment would be a way to light a fire under the team. Time will tell if it backfires.