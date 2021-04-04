Brooks Koepka motivated by comment from Brad Faxon

Brooks Koepka is out recovering from knee surgery, and he has some new motivation.

Koepka underwent surgery in mid-March for a right knee cap dislocation and ligament damage. He has not played since withdrawing from the Players Championship.

Two weeks ago, Brad Faxon was on the radio and shared a rumor he’s heard about Koepka. He said he heard the knee injury is worse than Koepka has let on and that the injury timetable could be 6-8 months.

Koepka responded to the tweet on Sunday with the Michael Jordan “and I took that personally” meme.

Does that mean Koepka is going to have a chip on his shoulder about the situation? Possibly.

The 30-year-old expressed on Sunday that he intends to play in the Masters this month. It seems he has a point to prove to Faxon and everyone else. Maybe he can add a green jacket to the big ring from last month.