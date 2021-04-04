 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 4, 2021

Brooks Koepka motivated by comment from Brad Faxon

April 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is out recovering from knee surgery, and he has some new motivation.

Koepka underwent surgery in mid-March for a right knee cap dislocation and ligament damage. He has not played since withdrawing from the Players Championship.

Two weeks ago, Brad Faxon was on the radio and shared a rumor he’s heard about Koepka. He said he heard the knee injury is worse than Koepka has let on and that the injury timetable could be 6-8 months.

Koepka responded to the tweet on Sunday with the Michael Jordan “and I took that personally” meme.

Does that mean Koepka is going to have a chip on his shoulder about the situation? Possibly.

The 30-year-old expressed on Sunday that he intends to play in the Masters this month. It seems he has a point to prove to Faxon and everyone else. Maybe he can add a green jacket to the big ring from last month.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus