Brooks Koepka motivated by comment from Brad Faxon
Brooks Koepka is out recovering from knee surgery, and he has some new motivation.
Koepka underwent surgery in mid-March for a right knee cap dislocation and ligament damage. He has not played since withdrawing from the Players Championship.
Two weeks ago, Brad Faxon was on the radio and shared a rumor he’s heard about Koepka. He said he heard the knee injury is worse than Koepka has let on and that the injury timetable could be 6-8 months.
Koepka responded to the tweet on Sunday with the Michael Jordan “and I took that personally” meme.
https://t.co/tsJfShZK4P pic.twitter.com/pVWuaKckVs
— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) April 4, 2021
Does that mean Koepka is going to have a chip on his shoulder about the situation? Possibly.
The 30-year-old expressed on Sunday that he intends to play in the Masters this month. It seems he has a point to prove to Faxon and everyone else. Maybe he can add a green jacket to the big ring from last month.