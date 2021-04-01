Brooks Koepka, girlfriend Jena Sims get engaged

Brooks Koepka is out recovering from knee surgery and making good use of his time while out.

Koepka got engaged to girlfriend Jena Sims, who is now his fiancee. She shared the news on her Instagram page.

“Forever is no joke,” she captioned her post.

Based on a post she shared on her Instagram Story, the engagement may have come in March. Sims said 3/3/21 was the best day of her life.

Koepka and Sims have been dating since at least 2017. We first learned about her due to a major gaffe on air during the US Open.

Koepka, 30, won the US Open that year, which was one of his four career majors.