Bryson DeChambeau addresses his ‘unprofessional’ remarks about Cobra

Bryson DeChambeau angered one of his top sponsors on Thursday when he complained about his equipment after the first round of The Open Championship, and he has since apologized.

DeChambeau was frustrated with the way he drove the ball en route to a 1-over 71, and he told reporters after the round that his Cobra driver “sucks.” He said the face of the club has not been forgiving enough for him on mishits. You can see the video of him complaining here.

Cobra tour operations manager Ben Schomin did not mince words when responding to DeChambeau. He said everyone at the company is working hard to make DeChambeau happy and that it is “really painful when he says something that stupid.” DeChambeau issued a statement on Thursday evening apologizing to his sponsor.

Bryson apologizes for his post-round comments about his equipment pic.twitter.com/p4UCBDHz05 — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) July 15, 2021

You can understand why Cobra executives would be unhappy with DeChambeau’s criticism. They pay him millions of dollars in endorsement money, and it’s a terrible look to have one of their biggest partners trashing their product on a huge stage. Of course, we know at least one person who is hardly surprised that DeChambeau handled it that way.