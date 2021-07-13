Brooks Koepka explains how feud with Bryson DeChambeau began

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have what many consider to be one of the most entertaining golf rivalries of all time. While we have always had an idea of when it began, Koepka finally provided a first-hand account of the origins of the feud on Tuesday.

While speaking with the media ahead of The Open Championship, Koepka confirmed that the bad blood began at the 2019 Northern Trust Open when Koepka called DeChambeau out for his slow play. Koepka said DeChambeau initially responded by confronting Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott. DeChambeau told Elliott that Koepka should come directly to Bryson if he has a problem with him.

“I thought that was ironic because he went straight to Ricky,” Koepka said, per The Golf Channel. “Ricky told me when I came out, hit a few putts, and then just walked right over to him, we had a conversation.”

Koepka said he and DeChambeau spoke with one another and agreed to let the feud “die off.” However, Koepka said DeChambeau didn’t live up to the agreement when he infamously trolled Brooks over his physique during a video game live stream.

“We had a conversation at Liberty, and he didn’t hold up his end of the bargain and I didn’t like that, so I’ll take my shots,” Koepka said.

None of that is new information, but Koepka has now confirmed what most of us already knew. He didn’t say why he was so disgusted with DeChambeau during his infamous interview at the PGA Championship this year, but there have been several theories about that.

Whatever the case, it does not sound like the Koepka-DeChambeau rivalry is going to fizzle out anytime soon. That is good news for golf fans.