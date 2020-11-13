Bryson DeChambeau catches bad break with lost ball at Masters

The Masters is being held without patrons this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the absence of fans may have cost Bryson DeChambeau a few strokes during the second round on Friday.

DeChambeau hit one of his token massive drives on the 3rd hole and missed the fairway to the left. While the shot was off the mark, it did not look like it would be difficult to locate. Unfortunately, no one ever found it.

How many humans does it take find ONE golf ball? #TheMasters2020 Poor @b_dechambeau pic.twitter.com/oTEVpWyxtX — Freddie Coleman (@ColemanESPN) November 13, 2020

“So you’re saying if we can’t find it it’s a lost ball?” DeChambeau could be heard asking the rules official. “How about casual water? I didn’t think you could lose a ball in casual water.”

The rules official explained that DeChambeau would be able to take a free drop if it was known “for 100 percent certain” that the ball landed in a specific area that was considered casual water or ground under repair. Since there was no way to confirm that, DeChambeau was out of luck.

DeChambeau had to go back to the tee to hit what was his third shot. The second drive landed in approximately the same area, but fortunately it was easier to find. He hit a bad shot for his fourth that went over the green and ended up with a triple-bogey seven.

There were heavy rains at Augusta National on Thursday that caused a weather delay, and that left the course wet. DeChambeau’s ball likely plugged in the ground because of the soft conditions. If fans were on the course, someone almost certainly would have seen where the ball landed.

Considering DeChambeau once snapped a driver in anger during a major championship (video here), we’re surprised he handled the bad break so calmly.