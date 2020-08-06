Bryson DeChambeau breaks his driver during PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau actually broke his driver during the first round of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday.

DeChambeau hit his tee shot on the par 4, 347-yard 7th hole. The club head was still attached after his big drive, but then it fell off afterwards when he was leaning on it.

Bryson DeChambeau snapped his driver at the PGA Championship. Wow.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/k6zOgsgPpr — Cam Rogers (@MrRogers99) August 6, 2020

A local rule allowed him to replace the head of the driver. The manner in which he broke the club was not due to abuse, which is why he qualified for a replacement.

DeChambeau was two under through six holes prior to the driver mishap.

“That was weird,” DeChambeau was heard saying to his caddie. “Swinging too hard. Guess it’s all those swings I put in. It was bound to break.”

Breaking the club head probably won’t quiet all that PED talk Brandel Chamblee mentioned last month.