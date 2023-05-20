Bryson DeChambeau booed on first tee at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau did not have the warmest welcome at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York on Saturday.

DeChambeau was paired with Brooks Koepka for the third round of the PGA Championship. After DeChambeau was introduced before teeing off, he got booed.

“Not a warm welcome,” CBS announcer Jim Nantz said.

DeChambeau and Koepka have a negative history, so some might wonder whether it was Koepka fans booing DeChambeau. But Koepka received some boos after initially being cheered.

“And the jeering continues,” Nantz said after Koepka was introduced. “There was no sign of that for any of the players from the LIV tour the first two days here. You have these two matched up today. I’ve never heard it for that matter at any point going back to last summer.”

Pretty aggressive boobirds for Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka on the first tee at the PGA Championship. "Not a warm welcome," says Jim Nantz. "I've never heard that, for that matter, at any point back to last summer." pic.twitter.com/GOnmAzaVfK — James Colgan (@jamescolgan26) May 20, 2023

Were the boos because the players are from LIV? That doesn’t necessarily seem to add up considering the players weren’t booed in their first two rounds. Once the golfers started to complete some holes, they received cheers as they performed well. But their introductions on Saturday did not go so well.