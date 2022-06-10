Bryson DeChambeau loses sponsor after jumping to LIV Golf series

Bryson DeChambeau this week became one of the latest golfers to leave for the LIV Golf Series. His decision has cost him a sponsor.

Rocket Mortgage announced on Thursday that they have dropped DeChambeau as a brand ambassador.

Confirmed with a spokesperson that Rocket Mortgage has ended its sponsorship agreement with Bryson DeChambeau because of his decision to join LIV golf. pic.twitter.com/z6acnkudE0 — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) June 9, 2022

“Rocket Mortgage has been a long-time supporter of the PGA Tour, both through our role as an official partner and as a tournament host. The Rocket Mortgage Classic has quickly become a fixture on the Tour, with players coming to Detroit to compete, while also raising crucial funds to help bridge the digital divide in our city. Our partnership with the PGA Tour extends to several prominent golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, as ambassadors of the Rocket Mortgage brand. As has been widely reported, Bryson elected to join the LIV Golf Series.

“Effective immediately, Rocket Mortgage has ended its sponsorship agreement with Bryson. We wish him well in his future success,” the company said in a statement.

DeChambeau has not made any official announcements about picking LIV over the PGA Tour, but his mere participation in the inaugural LIV event caused an issue for him with the Tour and its sponsors. In addition to this week’s LIV event in England, DeChambeau is also scheduled to participate in the second event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which is in Portland.

DeChambeau, 28, had to know that playing in the Saudi-backed series would cost him sponsorship money. He and others who joined the new league likely decided that the money they are being paid by LIV Golf outweighs the sponsorship money they would be losing.