Report: 2 more big-name golfers joining Saudi-backed LIV

The controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf has lured away two more former major champions from the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have both agreed to leave the PGA Tour to join the breakaway league, according to James Corrigan of The Telegraph. The organization is also close to a deal with Rickie Fowler. Financial terms were not reported, but Corrigan stated that both DeChambeau and Reed would be signing “multi-million dollar deals.”

Neither golfer will participate at the tour’s inaugural event, which begins Thursday. They are, however, expected to take part in the second event next week at Portland.

DeChambeau’s agent confirmed in a text message to Brian Wacker of the New York Post that he would be joining LIV.

“Bryson has always been an innovator. Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him,” DeChambeau’s agent Brett Falkoff said. “Professional golf as we know it is changing and it’s happening quickly.”

DeChambeau’s defection will grab the headlines. Not only does it come on the heels of a former world No. 1 making the same move, but it comes just a week after DeChambeau had publicly said he would remain loyal to the PGA Tour.

The Saudi-funded breakaway league has been controversial for a number of reasons, and the PGA Tour has made clear that anyone who joins it will not be allowed to play its events. That has not stopped a number of well-known players from jumping ship, though we know of at least one who will not be.