Dustin Johnson resigns from PGA Tour to play in Saudi series

Dustin Johnson made clear Tuesday he is committed to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, as the former world No. 1 confirmed that he had resigned from the PGA Tour in order to play.

At a Tuesday press conference, Johnson admitted he had resigned his PGA Tour membership in order to join LIV, and he will take part in the new league’s inaugural event in London this week. The two-time major champion said he is still hopeful of being able to play in all four of the traditional major events while also fulfilling his LIV commitments.

BREAKING🚨: Dustin Johnson RESIGNS from the PGA Tour The golfer is now ineligible to play in the Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/LLmlmIDKmF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 7, 2022

“Obviously at this time it’s hard to speak on what the consequences will be, but for right now, I’ve resigned my membership from the PGA Tour,” Johnson said. “I’m going to play here for now, and that’s the plan. What the consequences are going to be, I can’t comment on how the tour is going to handle it.”

By resigning from the Tour, Johnson is ineligible for both the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup. His status for majors is not completely clear, but as the PGA Championship is the only one organized by the PGA itself, there is at least a chance that the other three majors could decline to abide by Tour guidance and allow the likes of Johnson to compete.

Johnson is one of a number of well-known golfers to break away from the PGA Tour to compete in the controversial Saudi-backed league. The league has offered up huge sums of money to top players to try to lure them away from the PGA Tour, and Johnson is no exception. The Tour has taken a firm stance against any golfer who opts to join up with the rival league, essentially forcing anyone interested to pick a permanent side.