Bryson DeChambeau has good reason for PGA Championship withdrawal

Bryson DeChambeau announced on Wednesday that he was withdrawing from the PGA Championship, and he had a fairly selfless reason for doing so.

DeChambeau underwent wrist surgery on April 14 after missing the cut at the Masters. He said at the time that he was hoping to return to competition within two months.

It’s been just over a month since his surgery, and DeChambeau decided he was not well enough to compete in this week’s major at Southern Hills Golf Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I could play a couple of rounds, but considering I was doing half days and feeling fatigued and tired, four days is a big stretch for me right now. Endurance-wise my wrist is just not able to hold up; it’s still swollen. I’ve got to give it more time,” DeChambeau said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old decided his spot was much better off going to someone who was healthy.

“I want to give somebody else an opportunity to play out here that deserves to be out here,” DeChambeau told reporters.

The lucky recipient of DeChambeau’s withdrawal is alternate Denny McCarthy.

McCarthy has competed at the PGA Championship the last two years, finishing tied for 58th and tied for 59th. He’ll be hoping for an even better finish in 2022, and he’ll have to give DeChambeau some thanks for the opportunity.