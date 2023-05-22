Bryson DeChambeau is skinny now after losing weight

Those who have watched Bryson DeChambeau over the last few weeks have undoubtedly noticed he has a much different physique.

DeChambeau is no longer the big, hulking mass that he has been over the last few years. That DeChambeau had bulked up intentionally in order to support his big hitting on the golf course. He won the US Open in 2020 but then he started to get injured and realized that being so big might not have been the best thing for his body.

The new DeChambeau causes viewers to do double-takes when they see him. While he is still muscular, he is much skinnier now. He says he has lost about 50 pounds.

It’s pretty cool how much healthier and happier Bryson is lately. It takes a lot of hard work to shed as much weight as he has in a short period. He may be a polarising character, but nobody can knock his work ethic. It’s second to none 💪 pic.twitter.com/MyJbNTigIj — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) May 18, 2023

“My body has definitely changed,” DeChambeau said last week at the LIV Golf event in Tulsa.

“I just tried to decrease inflammation in my body — which I feel a heck of a lot better,” DeChambeau said last week. “I don’t drink as many protein shakes … that definitely messed up my gut a lot.”

I asked Bryson Dechambeau if his weight changes have effected his golf swing over the past year, and his answer was really interesting: pic.twitter.com/Fd4scMMNwA — Sam Humphreys (@SamHumphreys34) May 14, 2023

What changes did DeChambeau make? He talked about it recently.

“I took a Zoomer peptide test, which essentially tells what you inflames your blood when you eat it,” DeChambeau said. “I was allergic to corn, wheat, gluten, dairy. Pretty much everything I liked, I couldn’t eat. I took that out. Started taking it out in August and over the course of time I’ve lost all this inflammation, lost a lot of fat and slimmed down like crazy.”

DeChambeau dropped about 18 pounds in 24 days and is much slimmer. He also finished tied for fourth at the PGA Championship, which matched his previous best performance at the major.