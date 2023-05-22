 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 21, 2023

Bryson DeChambeau is skinny now after losing weight

May 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Bryson DeChambeau smiles

Bryson DeChambeau talks with guests after teeing off at the LIV Pro Am Tournament on 10/8/2022. Photo: Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK

Those who have watched Bryson DeChambeau over the last few weeks have undoubtedly noticed he has a much different physique.

DeChambeau is no longer the big, hulking mass that he has been over the last few years. That DeChambeau had bulked up intentionally in order to support his big hitting on the golf course. He won the US Open in 2020 but then he started to get injured and realized that being so big might not have been the best thing for his body.

The new DeChambeau causes viewers to do double-takes when they see him. While he is still muscular, he is much skinnier now. He says he has lost about 50 pounds.

“My body has definitely changed,” DeChambeau said last week at the LIV Golf event in Tulsa.

“I just tried to decrease inflammation in my body — which I feel a heck of a lot better,” DeChambeau said last week. “I don’t drink as many protein shakes … that definitely messed up my gut a lot.”

What changes did DeChambeau make? He talked about it recently.

“I took a Zoomer peptide test, which essentially tells what you inflames your blood when you eat it,” DeChambeau said. “I was allergic to corn, wheat, gluten, dairy. Pretty much everything I liked, I couldn’t eat. I took that out. Started taking it out in August and over the course of time I’ve lost all this inflammation, lost a lot of fat and slimmed down like crazy.”

DeChambeau dropped about 18 pounds in 24 days and is much slimmer. He also finished tied for fourth at the PGA Championship, which matched his previous best performance at the major.

Article Tags

Bryson DeChambeau
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus