Bryson DeChambeau says Tiger Woods has cut him off

Bryson DeChambeau is one of several golfers who have made the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, and the decision may have cost him his friendship with Tiger Woods.

In an interview with Golfweek’s Adam Schupak that was published on Thursday, DeChambeau said he has been “cordial” with some PGA players since he left the Tour. When asked if anyone has cut him off, he tried not to mention names.

“Yeah, definitely, I’m sure you can guess who,” DeChambeau said.

Schupak correctly assumed that DeChambeau was talking about Woods. DeChambeau confirmed the suspicion.

“Yeah, I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus. He’s been a great friend,” DeChambeau said of Woods. “I texted him on his birthday. It is what it is. He has his viewpoints on it and thinks we’re potentially hurting his record. If anything, nobody is ever going to touch his record. That’s just it, that’s the bottom line. There’s a chance to grow the game even more and I hope one day he’ll see the vision that we all have out here.”

Tiger and DeChambeau seemed to hit it off as Ryder Cup teammates. Even if they were never best friends, they definitely had a solid relationship at one point. It is unclear if Woods has shunned all of those who have signed with LIV, but it would be strange if he singled out DeChambeau.

Even Tiger’s longtime agent recently pulled a harsh move on a golfer who left the PGA Tour for LIV. Woods clearly wants everyone to know where he stands, even if it means losing a few friends along the way.