Look: Bryson DeChambeau videobombs Brooks Koepka at US Open

The rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has been one of the best stories in golf this season, and DeChambeau wants to make sure he keeps it going.

Koepka was interviewed by Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis after his opening round at the US Open on Thursday, and DeChambeau happened to walk by (once again). Knowing full well what happened the last time he passed through a Koepka interview, DeChambeau decided to intentionally become part of the story.

The JUMP heard round the world pic.twitter.com/T35PJxJorr — GolfNow (@golfnow) June 18, 2021

If you remember, DeChambeau also walked by when Koepka was being interviewed by Lewis at the PGA Championship last month. Video footage then leaked out of Koepka saying he “lost my train of thought hearing that bulls—,” which was presumably a reference to the sound of DeChambeau’s metal spikes. You can see the video here.

The bad blood between Koepka and DeChambeau goes back quite a while. Koepka has openly criticized DeChambeau’s playing style, and Bryson once trolled Brooks over his physique. Koepka is known for his relaxed and carefree attitude, while DeChambeau obsesses over analytics and is more of a golf junkie.

Koepka and DeChambeau know their rivalry is good for golf. We’re glad to see them keep it going.