Video shows how much Brooks Koepka can’t stand Bryson DeChambeau

No two players on the PGA Tour seem to dislike one another more than Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, and the latest chapter of the rivalry was written at the PGA Championship over the weekend. What was the issue? Golf spikes, apparently.

Koepka was being interviewed by Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis following the second round of the major championship at Kiawah Island on Friday when he was distracted by DeChambeau walking by him. The two-time PGA Championship winner said he “lost my train of thought hearing that bulls—.”

The footage never made it to television, but a clip leaked and went viral on Monday. You can see it below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language.

There was initially speculation that DeChambeau said something to Koepka as he walked by, but it is more likely than Koepa was reacting to the sound of DeChambeau’s metal spikes. Most golfers wear rubber spikes now rather than metal, as metal spikes tend damage the greens and can impact putting lines.

The bad blood between Koepka and DeChambeau goes back quite a while. Koepka has openly criticized DeChambeau’s playing style, and Bryson once trolled Brooks over his physique. Koepka is known for his relaxed and carefree attitude, while DeChambeau obsesses over analytics and is more of a golf junkie. That’s probably why their personalities clash.