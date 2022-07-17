Cam Smith has big beer celebration planned with the Claret Jug

Cam Smith on Sunday won his first major by finishing 20-under to capture The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

The 28-year-old now gets his name engraved on the Claret Jug, and he has some big plans for how he will celebrate.

Smith said in a post-victory interview with BBC that he plans to find out how many beers fit inside the trophy.

“I’m definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing, that’s for sure.”

Cam Smith with the claret jug: "I'm definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing, that's for sure." 🔥L E G E N D pic.twitter.com/hr4w1bWUl8 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 17, 2022

Smith certainly earned the right to celebrate with some beers.

The Australian shot his second 64 of the event and put together the impressive score Sunday with excellent putting. His putting helped him go on a streak where he birdied five straight holes from 10-14.

Smith won The Players Championship in March and followed up with his first ever major four months later.