Cam Smith had complaint about Phil Mickelson during singles match

Cam Smith had a complaint about the way Phil Mickelson handled their singles match on Friday during the LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami event at Trump National Doral.

Smith beat Mickelson on the final hole to knock out the 52-year-old and his Hyflyers team. After the reigning Open Championship winner won, he shared a complaint about his singles match.

“I think Phil maybe had some gamesmanship in there a little bit. He seemed to take forever today. I think we were three or four holes behind. So that was a bit painful,” Smith said via Mike McAllister. “But other than that, it was good.”

The final LIV event is all match play. Smith’s Punch GC beat Mickelson’s Hyflyers 2 points to 1. Mickelson’s Hyflyers got their point thanks to Bernd Wiesberger and Cameron Tringale’s 3-2 win in their alternate shot match against Wade Ormsby and Matt Jones. Marc Leishman beat Matthew Wolff 3 and 2 to give Punch GC its other win.