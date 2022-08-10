 Skip to main content
Cameron Smith addresses report he will join LIV Golf for $100 million

August 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Cameron Smith picks up his ball

January 14, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Smith acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Smith on Tuesday addressed a question about a report saying he will join LIV Golf.

The Daily Telegraph’s James Corrigan reported that Smith was offered $100 million to sign with LIV and has accepted. However, Smith will first compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs before competing in his first LIV event in Boston from Sept. 2-4.

Smith on Tuesday was asked about the report that he is joining LIV.

“My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s all I’m here for. I have no comment on that,” Smith said.

Here is video:

Smith could have easily denied the report. Since he didn’t, one can figure he will be leaving the PGA Tour next month.

Smith was speaking from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is the first event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The event begins on Thursday.

Smith is second in the FedEx Cup standings. The 28-year-old Australian won The Players Championship in March and The Open Championship in July, which marked his first major win.

Smith is yet another major addition for LIV Golf.

