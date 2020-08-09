Collin Morikawa and girlfriend Katherine Zhu have awkward exchange after major win

Collin Morikawa on Sunday captured his first career major, winning the PGA Championship in San Francisco by shooting 13 under for the tournament. And he did it all at the age of 23.

After making a par putt on the 18th hole to lock up the major, Morikawa started to celebrate. He headed towards his girlfriend Katherine Zhu and was about to go in for a kiss or close embrace, but then the reaction changed and they pulled away from each other. Morikawa put up his hand for a high-five instead.

Perhaps due to COVID-19 mask guidelines, the two avoided a kiss. Then they realized they could still hug and did that. They also were shown later getting more cozy.

Morikawa has been accompanied by Zhu at many of his recent events. She is a golfer as well and played at Pepperdine in college and also professionally in China. The two have been together since at least 2017, based on Zhu’s Instagram account.