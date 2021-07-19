 Skip to main content
Collin Morikawa has great responses to congratulatory tweets

July 19, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa joined Tiger Woods on Sunday as the only two golfers to win both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship before age 25. Needless to say, the future is bright for Morikawa and the sports world has taken notice.

Several current and former golfers congratulated Morikawa on social media after he won The Open Championship with a total score of 15-under. The 24-year-old took to the time to respond to many of the tweets on Monday morning.

Morikawa also had some great exchanges with media personalities and athletes from other sports.

Morikawa sandwiched a 4th-place finish at the US Open between his wins at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He began his PGA career by making 22 consecutive cuts, which was only three short of Tiger’s record of 25.

If anyone thought Morikawa was a flash in the pan, his performance over the weekend proved he is anything but.

