Collin Morikawa has great responses to congratulatory tweets

Collin Morikawa joined Tiger Woods on Sunday as the only two golfers to win both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship before age 25. Needless to say, the future is bright for Morikawa and the sports world has taken notice.

Several current and former golfers congratulated Morikawa on social media after he won The Open Championship with a total score of 15-under. The 24-year-old took to the time to respond to many of the tweets on Monday morning.

Thank you Mr. Nicklaus @jacknicklaus appreciate the kind words — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) July 19, 2021

Thanks @garyplayer, this means a lot — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) July 19, 2021

Special moment that I’ll never forget, those seconds right after making the last putt give me chills thinking back already, thanks @SharkGregNorman — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) July 19, 2021

Really enjoyed the pairing the last couple days @Louis57TM , enjoyed the battle, appreciate it — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) July 19, 2021

Thanks, look forward to many more battles @BKoepka — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) July 19, 2021

Morikawa also had some great exchanges with media personalities and athletes from other sports.

There is nothing wrong with 5’9, unfortunately seems like you’re slightly under that height when we compared…thanks @PFTCommenter — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) July 19, 2021

This is the energy I need all the time — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) July 19, 2021

Morikawa sandwiched a 4th-place finish at the US Open between his wins at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He began his PGA career by making 22 consecutive cuts, which was only three short of Tiger’s record of 25.

If anyone thought Morikawa was a flash in the pan, his performance over the weekend proved he is anything but.