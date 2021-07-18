Collin Morikawa joins exclusive company with second major win

Collin Morikawa on Sunday won The Open Championship and joined exclusive company with his victory.

Morikawa, 24, became just the sixth golfer to win two majors before the age of 25 (since (1934). The other golfers to accomplish the feat include Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros and Jack Nicklaus.

Players with two major victories before turning 25 since 1934: • Collin Morikawa

• Jordan Spieth

• Rory McIlroy

• Tiger Woods

• Seve Ballesteros

• Jack Nicklaus pic.twitter.com/xyAjM8phpu — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 18, 2021

Amazingly, Morikawa has won two of his first eight major starts. He has five PGA Tour wins and three European Tour victories, all since turning pro in just 2019.

At The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s, Morikawa shot 15 under and finished in first by two strokes over Jordan Spieth. Louis Oosthuizen, who led entering the final round, finished tied for third at four back. Morikawa’s 4-under in the final round helped him make up ground and get the major win.