Collin Morikawa joins exclusive company with second major win

July 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa on Sunday won The Open Championship and joined exclusive company with his victory.

Morikawa, 24, became just the sixth golfer to win two majors before the age of 25 (since (1934). The other golfers to accomplish the feat include Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros and Jack Nicklaus.

Amazingly, Morikawa has won two of his first eight major starts. He has five PGA Tour wins and three European Tour victories, all since turning pro in just 2019.

At The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s, Morikawa shot 15 under and finished in first by two strokes over Jordan Spieth. Louis Oosthuizen, who led entering the final round, finished tied for third at four back. Morikawa’s 4-under in the final round helped him make up ground and get the major win.

